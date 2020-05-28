STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Afternoon storms expected again Friday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Showers and storms dumped heavy rain on many Thursday afternoon but rain will end this evening. A few clouds will linger and temperatures will fall into the mid 70s by Friday morning.

The day will start out dry but feeling muggy again. Clouds will begin to build during the early afternoon hours with thunderstorms likely developing along the sea breeze. Storms will last through the early evening before drying out overnight. Highs will top out near 89 degrees before the rain moves in.

Saturday has a 40% chance for afternoon storms but drier air moves in for Sunday. Storms will be less widespread but a few could still pop up. Highs this weekend will top out near 90 both days.

The drier air will stick around through next week limiting rain chances and making it feel a little less humid. Highs will still be warm though, in the upper 80s and low 90s each afternoon.