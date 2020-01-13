Storm Team 8 Forecast: Above normal temperatures continue through the week

TAMPa, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa tied a record again Monday with a high of 83 degrees. Sarasota also tied the record of 85 degrees at the airport.

The warm, humid and mostly dry pattern will continue for the rest of the week.

Tonight, temps will fall to near 66 degrees. Patchy fog is possible Tuesday morning. High temps will top out near 82 degrees Tuesday afternoon with a warm southerly breeze.

High temps will flirt with the upper 70s and low 80s through Saturday.

A stronger cold front will pass through Sunday breaking the record warmth pattern.

We could see a few showers when that front passes on Sunday but the most noticeable thing will be the drop in temperatures, back to below normal.

Temperatures Sunday afternoon could be around 75 degrees with highs on Monday below 70°.