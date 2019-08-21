Storm Team 8 Forecast: Above Average Temps Thursday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- Temps topped out at 93 Wednesday in Tampa and Thursday is looking just as hot.

Overnight lows will be in the upper 70s with partly cloudy skies and evening rain will end by 10PM. Thursday morning will be sunny and dry with clouds building into the afternoon and highs reaching back up to around 93.

Thursday afternoon a few showers and storms will develop inland after 3PM and then the rain will push toward our coast. The rain will be isolated during the evening at 30% due to some drier air aloft.

Friday’s forecast is very similar with a high of 93 and a 30% later afternoon and evening rain chance.