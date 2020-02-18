Storm Team 8 Forecast: Above Average Temps Forecast Tomorrow

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- Overnight temps will remain very warm in the upper 60s with more clouds around and maybe some patchy fog by Wednesday morning.

Wednesday will start off muggy and temps will quickly warm up to the low 80s again, despite more cloud cover around. The rain chance is 10% with an isolated passing shower in the morning or afternoon.

Thursday the cold front nears, but temps will likely still reach into the 80s by the afternoon. The rain chance is still slim at 10% as the front really starts to dissipate as it passes late in the day.

Much cooler air will move in behind this system though with highs only in the upper 60s on Friday afternoon.