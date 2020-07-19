STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Above average heat, scattered storms Monday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – We certainly had more intense mid-summer heat to finish up the weekend today with high temperatures up into the mid-90s.

We also had another batch of healthy thunderstorms, the bulk of which have already moved offshore out into the Gulf.

Some isolated showers and storms will continue this evening before tapering off after sunset. Look for partly cloudy skies overnight with mild low temperatures in the upper 70s.

Monday will be a very similar day with above average high temperatures in the low/mid 90s. Scattered showers and storms will move from inland areas to the Gulf coast during the afternoon and evening. The overall rain chance is 30%.

Deep moisture associated with a tropical disturbance passing by to our southwest will enhance our rain chances for the middle of this week. This tropical wave will eventually head to the northwestern Gulf coast by the end of the week.