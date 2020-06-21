STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Above average heat, isolated storms in the week ahead

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – After a beautiful Father’s Day Sunday, we’ve got a similar weather pattern to take us into the new week.

The last of the isolated inland showers and storms will wind down this evening. Otherwise, look for mostly clear skies tonight with overnight low temperatures in the middle and upper 70s.

We’ll start off the day Monday with lots of sunshine and very light winds. Eventually, a few sea breeze showers and storms will develop and drift inland during the afternoon and evening. The overall rain chance is 30% – favoring areas south of I-4 and east of I-75. Fewer showers and storms are expected near the coast. High temperatures Monday will surge into the low 90s.

Expect very similar days for Tuesday and Wednesday. Slightly drier air aloft will arrive late in the week cutting our rain chances a little more. High temperatures toward the week will head for the low/mid 90s.