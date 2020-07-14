STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Above average heat continues

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Looks like another scorcher with highs in the low 90s and heat index values 100-105 this afternoon. Stay hydrated, and take some breaks out of the heat when you can.

The onshore wind pattern continues today, so a few showers are possible near the coast this morning. Rain chances increase to 30% this afternoon as the storms push farther inland. Most of the rain will end by sunset. Overnight lows will be in the upper 70s.

Tomorrow’s rain chance remains at 30%, and highs will still be in the low 90s. The strongest thunderstorms will be east of I-75.

A pattern change takes place Thursday, and the wind direction become predominately out of the southeast. This pattern pushes thunderstorms toward the Gulf of Mexico in the evening. Expect late-day storms and downpours. We do not get any relief from the heat. Highs stay in the low to mid 90s.