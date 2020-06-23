STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Above average heat continues with a few showers

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It already feels humid this morning, and temperatures climb quickly into the low to mid 90s this afternoon. That is above average for late-June.

Showers may drift south into Citrus, Hernando and Pasco counties after lunch. The wind flow off the Gulf of Mexico will keep most afternoon and evening storms east of I-75. Overall, today’s rain chance is 30%, but it is less for areas near the coast.

A southwest wind pattern continues tomorrow, so it will feel more humid. Highs reach the low 90s with a 30% chance of mostly inland storms.

We will not see much variation in the forecast for the rest of the week. Highs remain above average in the low 90s with spotty afternoon storms developing.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Subtropical Depression 4 has developed off the New England coast. It will head north and stay off the coast of Canada.