STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Above average heat continues

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Temperatures climb quickly through the morning, and afternoon highs reach the low to mid 90s. Heat index values will be ~105. Try to stay hydrated and take breaks out of the sun when possible.

Today’s rain chance is 30%, so a few passing storms are possible, but the coverage will be limited. The storms that form will push from east to west toward the Gulf of Mexico by the evening.

Rain chances increase to 40% tomorrow as tropical moisture spreads across the state. It will still be quite hot with highs in the low to mid 90s again. Rain chances remain 40% Wednesday and Thursday as a tropical waves pushes west through the Gulf of Mexico.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: The tropical low has a 20% chance of developing once it gets into the Gulf of Mexico. The bulk of the moisture associated with the low will head toward Texas and Louisiana later in the week. Another disturbance in the central Atlantic also has a low chance (20%) of developing as it heads toward the Caribbean.