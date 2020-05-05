Storm Team 8 Forecast: A Weak Cold Front Forecast For Tomorrow

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- Overnight temps will remain mild in the low 70s with a mostly clear sky.

Wednesday a weak cold front will arrive and bring in a small 10% chance of rain. Temps will still make it into the mid 80s with just a few more clouds around.

Wednesday night drier and cooler air will move into the region behind the cold front. Temps will be in the low 60s Thursday morning with lower humidity. Through the day temps will get back up to around 80 degrees with blue skies. Some coastal spots may remain in the upper 70s.

Friday will be beautiful, with cooler temps in the 50s and 60s in the morning. In the afternoon temps will reach into the low 80s with lots of sunshine.