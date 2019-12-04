Storm Team 8 Forecast: A Warming Trend Continues

Live Now
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- Highs topped out at 67 Wednesday afternoon in Tampa, making for another cool day. Overnight temps will fall to near 50 degrees in Tampa and northern spots will drop into the low 40s.

Thursday there will be nothing but sunshine and blue skies. Temps will warm back up to around 70 degrees in the afternoon.

Friday the warming trend continues with morning temps in the low 50s and afternoon temps in the mid 70s. No rain is in the forecast through the end of this week.

A slim 10% chance of rain will return for the weekend.

