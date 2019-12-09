STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: A warmer week ahead

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Temperatures climb quickly into the low 80s this afternoon. That’s nearly 10 degrees above the seasonal average of 73.

Expect plenty of sunshine and a comfortable level of humidity today. No rainfall is in the forecast.

The humidity increases slightly tomorrow, and there will be a 10% chance of an afternoon shower. Highs will be back in the low 80s.

A weak front stalls across Florida for the middle and end of the week. Rain chances will be slightly higher, but highs stay near 80 degrees.