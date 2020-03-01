STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: A warmer start to the work week

Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – After a beautiful but slightly cool finish to the weekend, we’ve got some warmer days ahead in this first work week of March.

Temperatures won’t get nearly as chilly tonight – only falling into the low/mid 50s overnight under mostly clear skies. More sunshine is expected throughout the day on Monday with warmer high temperatures in the upper 70s.

High pressure will keep our weather very pleasant and quiet through the middle of the week. High temps by Wednesday afternoon will reach the low 80s. Our next cold front will arrive with scattered showers likely on Thursday.

Cooler and drier air will once again follow this front late in the week on into next weekend. Next weekend will feature lots of sunshine – but high temperatures will struggle to reach the low 70s.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

31-year sheriff’s office employee arrested, fired after DUI in Oldsmar, deputies say

Thumbnail for the video titled "31-year sheriff’s office employee arrested, fired after DUI in Oldsmar, deputies say"

Child killed, mother injured by hit-and-run driver in Hillsborough County

Thumbnail for the video titled "Child killed, mother injured by hit-and-run driver in Hillsborough County"

STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Sunny, dry and comfortable before turning warmer this week

Thumbnail for the video titled "STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Sunny, dry and comfortable before turning warmer this week"

41 students taken to hospital after being pepper-sprayed at Florida middle school

Thumbnail for the video titled "41 students taken to hospital after being pepper-sprayed at Florida middle school"

3 Florida health department labs now testing for new virus, one located in Tampa

Thumbnail for the video titled "3 Florida health department labs now testing for new virus, one located in Tampa"

Avery Cotton joins News Channel 8 Today

Thumbnail for the video titled "Avery Cotton joins News Channel 8 Today"

Vice President Pence stops in Sarasota for fundraiser, talks coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Vice President Pence stops in Sarasota for fundraiser, talks coronavirus"

Tampa Bay Lightning fans could receive settlement following class-action lawsuit

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa Bay Lightning fans could receive settlement following class-action lawsuit"

Man robbed after Grindr meet

Thumbnail for the video titled "Man robbed after Grindr meet"

Tampa Bay party venue issues refund checks following 8 On Your Side investigation

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa Bay party venue issues refund checks following 8 On Your Side investigation"

Woolworth Sit-in Anniversary

Thumbnail for the video titled "Woolworth Sit-in Anniversary"

Tampa mom donating daughter's wedding dress after bride passes away from cancer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa mom donating daughter's wedding dress after bride passes away from cancer"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss