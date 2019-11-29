Storm Team 8 Forecast: A Warm Weekend In The Forecast

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – We are tracking a mild night with temps dropping to near 60 overnight. There will be clear skies and no rain to put a damper on your Friday night plans.

Saturday will be another beautiful day with highs near 80 and nothing but sunshine in the forecast. A Cold front will near the Tampa Bay area late Sunday, but most of Sunday should be dry and warm with highs back to near 80 degrees.

Sunday night the cold front arrives with some showers and the rain chances continue into Monday morning. Behind the front temps will only make it into the low 70s Monday.