Storm Team 8 Forecast: A Warm Week Ahead

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- Temps topped out at 85 Monday in Tampa and temps are expected to be above average all week long.

Tuesday morning lows will be in the upper 60s with a few clouds around. Through the day highs will climb into the mid 80s again with nothing but sunshine in the forecast.

Wednesday morning will be mild in the upper 60s are areas of fog developing. There is a slim 10% chance of a passing shower in the afternoon due to a cold front slowly sagging south into Floriday. Most of the Tampa Bay area will be dry again though with highs in the low 80s.

Thursday we continue to see a small 10% chance of rain with highs in the low 80s.

