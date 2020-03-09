Storm Team 8 Forecast: A Warm & Dry Week Ahead

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- We topped out at 79 Monday in Tampa and temps are expected to be even warmer in the coming days.

Overnight temps will remain mild and only fall to around 60 degrees. Tuesday will be mild in the morning with lots of sunshine. Breezy east winds are expected again which will likely bring some cloud cover back to the area in the afternoon and evening. The rain chance though is less than 10% again. Highs will be near 80.

Wednesday will be in the low 60s in the morning with temps quickly warming back to around 80 by the afternoon hours. No rain is in the forecast.

A warm and dry stretch of weather continues thanks to a ridge of high pressure that builds in through the end of this week into this weekend.