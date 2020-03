TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- It was another very warm day in the Tampa Bay area and it looks to be even warmer for the days ahead.

Saturday morning temps will be in the mid 60s with mostly clear skies. Through the day highs will quickly reach into the mid 80s with nothing but sunshine in the forecast.

Sunday will be very warm again with highs reaching into the mid 80s with mostly sunny skies.

Monday the warm and dry forecast continues with highs into the mid 80s.