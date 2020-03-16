Storm Team 8 Forecast: A Warm & Dry Forecast Continues

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- Temps heated up quickly Monday afternoon and temps topped out at 86 degrees. Overnight will be partly cloudy with warm temps in the mid to upper 60s.

Tuesday the beautiful weather pattern continues with highs near 82 in the afternoon. There will be nothing but sunshine and mostly dry conditions.

Wednesday will be warm and dry with a strong ridge in control of the weather pattern. The forecast high is 86 with mostly sunny skies.

Thursday the story continues with highs in the mid 80s and lots of sunshine.