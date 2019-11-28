STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: A warm and dry Thanksgiving

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A weak front is pushing south through the Tampa Bay area this morning. Watch for some low clouds and light fog.

A north breeze will help to clear out the clouds early, but it will still be a warm Thanksgiving afternoon. Highs reach the low 80s in most spots.

Humidity drops through the evening, so a nice night is expected. Overnight lows will be in the upper 50s.

It stays warm and dry with highs in the upper 70s through Sunday afternoon.

A cold front finally arrives late Sunday and early Monday with a few showers. This front will bring cooler air for next week.

