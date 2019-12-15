STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: A sunny and pleasant Sunday afternoon

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – After a cool morning, temperatures climb quickly into the mid 70s this afternoon. With lots of sunshine and low humidity, it will feel quite comfortable outside today.

Humidity begins to build again tomorrow, and it will be warmer with highs in the low 80s. Still expecting a dry day to start the work week.

Rain chances increase Tuesday as a strong cold front arrives. Tuesday will still be warm with highs near 80 degrees, but much colder air arrives for the middle of the week.

We will stay in the 60s Wednesday and Thursday.