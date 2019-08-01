Storm Team 8 Forecast: A Soggy Friday With Numerous Downpours Through The Day

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – We saw scattered heavy downpours Thursday afternoon and even more widespread rain is anticipated on Friday.

Overnight will be mostly dry with some clouds hanging around and temps holding steady in the mid 70s. Friday morning there is just a small chance of rain with increasing chances through the day. The storm chance is 70% with numerous heavy downpours expected. Highs will be cooler with more rain and clouds in the upper 80s.

Saturday there is still a good bit of tropical moisture around and the rain chance will remain elevated at 60%. Most of the rain will occur in the afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the upper 80s again.

Sunday we start to get back into a more typical summertime pattern. The storm chance is 40% and there could be a few morning showers with an onshore flow. Highs will be near 90 degrees.

TRACKING THE TROPICS:

We are tracking invest 96-L in the Atlantic. This area now has a 70% chance of development. However, conditions will not be as conducive for a tropical system, so any development will be short-lived. This system does not appear to be a threat to Florida at this time.