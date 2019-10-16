Storm Team 8 Forecast: A Small Chance Of Rain Returns Thursday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- We are tracking a cold front that is pushing south through the Tampa Bay area. A Slight chance of rain will stay in the forecast through Wednesday night.

Thursday the front will move south of the Tampa Bay area, but clouds will linger throughout the day. The rain chance is lower though at only 10%. High temps will be back up to 84 in the afternoon.

Friday deeper moisture begins to return thanks to a developing low in the Gulf. This will bring the rain chance up to 30%, mainly for late in the day.

Saturday and Sunday’s rain chance is 40%.