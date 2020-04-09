Storm Team 8 Forecast: A Slight Chance Of Rain Forecast Friday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Temps made it up to 86 degrees on Thursday afternoon with much higher humidity. Through the overnight hours there will be more clouds moving in and very warm and muggy conditions. Temps will only fall into the low 70s by Friday morning.

Isolated showers are possible Friday as a cold front passes through the Tampa Bay area. The better rain chances are earlier in the day, but are still only 20%. High temps will be in the low 80s with mostly cloudy skies.

Saturday and Sunday’s rain chances will remain low at only 10%. Saturday morning will be refreshing and cooler behind the cold front. Temps will be in the low 60s with much lower humidity. There will be patchy clouds around on Saturday with a high near 83. By Sunday highs skyrocket into the upper 80s with a strong southerly flow.