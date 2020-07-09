STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: A scorcher with only a few storms

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Overall rain chances today are sightly lower than the past few days. Watch for a few spotty showers near the coast this morning. There is a 30% rain chance from noon until 4pm. After that, rain chances come down again.

Temperatures climb above normal today with highs in the low 90s. Heat index values will be 100+ for several hours, so be sure to stay hydrated and takes breaks out of the heat.

The onshore wind pattern continues, so a few more showers are possible Friday morning. Friday’s rain chance increases to 40%, and we have a 50% rain chance Saturday. Highs will stay in the low 90s.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Likely development of an area of low pressure off the Carolina coast soon. The National Hurricane Center gives it an 80% chance of becoming a tropical system. The next name on the list is Fay, but it will have no impact on Florida.