Live Now
Max Defender 8 Radar

STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: A scorcher with only a few storms

Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Overall rain chances today are sightly lower than the past few days. Watch for a few spotty showers near the coast this morning. There is a 30% rain chance from noon until 4pm. After that, rain chances come down again.

Temperatures climb above normal today with highs in the low 90s. Heat index values will be 100+ for several hours, so be sure to stay hydrated and takes breaks out of the heat.

The onshore wind pattern continues, so a few more showers are possible Friday morning. Friday’s rain chance increases to 40%, and we have a 50% rain chance Saturday. Highs will stay in the low 90s.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Likely development of an area of low pressure off the Carolina coast soon. The National Hurricane Center gives it an 80% chance of becoming a tropical system. The next name on the list is Fay, but it will have no impact on Florida.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss