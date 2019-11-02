STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: A much cooler start Sunday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – After a pleasant start to this first weekend of November with a mix of sun and clouds, we’re heading into our coolest night of the season so far.

The north breeze will continue to send cooler air in from the north overnight. Look for partly cloudy skies with low temperatures falling into the low/mid-60s. Northern areas will dip down into the 50s. A mix of sun and clouds is expected throughout the day Sunday with only a small 10% shower chance.

Temperatures will quickly surge back above average into the middle and eventually upper 80s next week. Another cold front arriving Friday will bring rain chances followed by another cool down into next weekend.

