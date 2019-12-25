STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: A milder Christmas Day

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Somebody must have asked Santa for some warmer temperatures – that’s the forecast for the rest of the week into the weekend!

Look for a mix of sun and clouds today with a small 10% chance for a quick sprinkle or shower. The breezy northeast/east wind will allow temperatures to surge up into the middle/upper 70s – that’s back above average for this time of year.

The warm up will continue Thursday and Friday with partly sunny skies and minimal shower chances. High temperatures for the rest of the week and into the weekend will be back up around 80 degrees.

Rain chances will rise a bit over the weekend as our next cold front approaches. We’ll see a small cool down after the cold front moves through early on Monday.