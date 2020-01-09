Storm Team 8 Forecast: A Major Warm-Up Expected Into The Weekend

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Temps topped out at 70 degrees in Tampa on Wednesday and from here on out temps will warm up quickly. Overnight temps will be near normal in the low 50s with a mostly clear sky.

Thursday an easterly flow returns and winds will pick up quite a bit into the afternoon. A Small Craft Advisory is in effect on the water. The east wind will also help to warm us back up into the mid 70s. There is no rain forecast and there should be lots of sunshine.

Friday will be even warmer with highs reaching into the low 80s with an east wind. A few more clouds are expected, but no rain.