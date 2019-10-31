STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: A hot Halloween, cold front for November

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Another hot and humid day expected for Halloween. Temperatures climb into the mid to upper 80s this afternoon. The record high for today is 89 set in 2015.

There is a 20% chance of an afternoon and evening shower. Most of the trick-or-treaters will stay dry, but a few may get a quick downpour.

It stays muggy this evening and cools slowly through the 80s. A cold front approaches overnight and arrives Friday morning. There is just a 20% chance of a shower before sunrise tomorrow.

Cooler and less humid air will filter in behind the front tomorrow. Highs will be in the low 80s, which is average for November 1st. Clouds will linger around most of the day.

The weekend looks great with highs in the low 80s on Saturday and only in the upper 70s for Sunday.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Subtropical Storm Rebekah has formed in the eastern Atlantic, but it is headed away from the U.S.