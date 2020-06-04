Storm Team 8 Forecast: A Higher Rain Chance For The Weekend

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- Scattered showers will wind down overnight and clouds will linger through the overnight hours. Temps will fall into the low 70s overnight.

Friday will be a little drier with mostly cloudy skies in the morning and rain holding off until later in the afternoon and evening. The rain chance is 40% with highs in the mid 80s. Scattered downpours will wind down after sunset.

Saturday the rain chances go up to 50% with mostly cloudy skies and deep tropical moisture in place. High temps will be in the upper mid 80s again with rain possible in the morning and afternoon. Sunday looks to be extra soggy with rain chances at 70% and multiple rounds of heavy downpours possible.

A Flood Watch is in effect for much of the Tampa Bay area through Saturday afternoon.

Cristobal is currently a Depression over the Yucatan, but is expected to move out over the Gulf Friday and strengthen back into a Tropical Storm. The storm is forecast to make landfall in the northern Gulf Coast, likely Louisiana as a strong Tropical Storm.