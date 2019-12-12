Live Now
Storm Team 8 Forecast: A Front Brings Up Rain Chances Friday

Forecast

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- A few light showers will be possible overnight with mostly cloudy skies and temps in the upper 60s.

Friday morning will be overcast with an increasing rain chance into the evening. A cold front will bring up the rain chance to 40% for the second half of Friday with temps reaching into the upper 70s.

The actual front will pass overnight Friday and a few showers will continue into Saturday morning. Temps Saturday morning will still be mild in the mid 60s. Highs Saturday should make it into the mid 70s with clearing skies and more sunshine into the afternoon.

Sunday morning will be chilly in the 40s and 50s with a mostly clear sky. Highs will make it back into the mid 70s in the afternoon.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

