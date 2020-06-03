Storm Team 8 Forecast: A Flood Watch In Effect Through The Weekend

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- Scattered rain will taper off overnight and it will remain overcast with a slight chance of light rain. Temps will stay steady in the mid 70s.

Thursday fairly deep moisture in place will allow for a 60% chance of rain. These downpours could bring more locally heavy rainfall to spots. Temps will be cooler that normal in the mid 80s.

Friday’s rain chance drops back to 40% as we see more widely scattered downpours from. It will still be mostly cloudy, but temps should be able to reach back up into the upper 80s.

A Flood Watch is in effect until Saturday afternoon due to a widespread 4″-8″ of rain in the forecast for Wednesday through Monday.