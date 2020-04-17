Breaking News
STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: A Few Strong Storms Possible Saturday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Temperatures will stay mild tonight with lows in the low 70s. We’ll wake up to some clouds on Saturday morning but will be mostly dry.

Rain chances go up by midday as a few storms move in off the Gulf of Mexico along the Nature Coast. A few storms could be on the stronger side with gusty winds and small hail. A brief spin up of a tornado is possible as well but the chances are very low.

The Storm Prediction Center has parts of the Tampa Bay area in a level 1 out of 5 for an isolated stronger storm. Those storms will wrap up in the evening.

Highs on Saturday will top out in the mid 80s but areas that see rain will have a nice cool down.

Sunday will be drier and even warmer with highs near 86 degrees. A cold front will come through Monday with another chance for a few showers and storms.

The front will drop humidity levels for Tuesday but temperatures will stay well above average with highs in the mid 80s.

