TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- After near record heat Tuesday afternoon, temps will stay warm overnight in the mid 70s.

Wednesday morning will be warm and muggy with afternoon clouds building. Highs will be near records again topping out close to 90 degrees. The rain chance will be near 20% in the afternoon and evening.

Thursday is Halloween and it will be a muggy and potentially foggy start to the day. Through the day temps will climb back into the upper 80s with only a 10% chance of a passing shower.