STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Few showers as front slowly heads south

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Showers are already spreading into the Tampa Bay area ahead of a slow-moving cold front. Rain chances will increase to 30% today as the front heads south.

It will be a bit breezy today along with some extra clouds. Highs stay in the mid 80s. The front finally makes it south of I-4 this evening. Overnight lows will be in the low to mid 70s.

Humidity will be slightly lower tomorrow, but it will not be much cooler. Highs remain in the mid 80s with a 20% chance of rain, especially in southern areas. The front stalls to our south Friday with highs in the low 80s, but it lifts back north and helps to increase rain chances this weekend.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: A tropical wave will enter the western Gulf of Mexico and has a 50% chance of developing. This system will get picked up by a cold front and will head spread rain across the southeast.