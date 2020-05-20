Storm Team 8 Forecast: A Few Late Day Storms Possible Thursday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- We are tracking quiet conditions for Wednesday night with mostly clear skies and pleasant temps in the mid 70s.

Thursday morning will be warm and dry with temps above average and slightly more humidity. Through the day temps will rise and eventually make it back up into the upper 80s. A few showers and storms will form in the afternoon and evening. The rain will mostly be east of I-75.

Friday will be a hot day with high temps reaching into the low 90s. There will be a few clouds around and slightly higher humidity too. The rain chance is 20% again in the late afternoon and evening.