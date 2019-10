TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- Near record high temps in the low 90s Friday afternoon had it feeling more like August than early October. Overnight temps will remain warm in the mid 70s.

Saturday will be a great beach day with highs in the low 90s and lots of sunshine. A afternoon clouds will build and the rain chance will go up to 20% late in the day.

Sunday’s forecast is very similar with highs in the low 90s and a 20% rain chance. Look for better rain chances and deeper moisture into next week.