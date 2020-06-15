Storm Team 8 Forecast: A Drier Start To The Workweek

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It will be mostly dry Monday evening with mild conditions expected overnight. Temps will fall into the low 70s with a mostly clear sky.

Tuesday will be another very pretty day. Drier air aloft will keep rain chances low for June at only 20%. High temps will jump back up to around 91 degrees. Any showers or storms will develop late in the day.

Wednesday will be another pleasant day with lower humidity and only a 20% rain chance. High temps will still be in the low 90s. Thursday rain chances start to rise.