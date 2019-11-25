STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: A cool start to the week; warming up fast

LIVE NOW /
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It is quite chilly this morning, and temperatures will only slowly warm to near 70 degrees by the afternoon. That’s well below the average for late-November.

Plenty of sunshine is expected today with low humidity and light breeze. It cools quickly this evening, and overnight lows should be in the low 50s.

Another sunny and cool day expected tomorrow with highs in the low-mid 70s. Then, a warming trend gets us into the upper 70s by Wednesday and the low 80s on Thanksgiving.

Our next rain chance is late Sunday and early Monday with a cold front.

