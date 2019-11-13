STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: A cool, cloudy, breezy day ahead

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It certainly will not feel like a typical day in Florida. Much cooler air arrives behind a cold front.

It stays mostly cloudy all day along with light mist at times. Temperatures will struggle to warm up. Highs are only expected in the low 70s. A breeze will also stay strong from the northeast making it feel even cooler.

It will not be quite as cool tonight with lows in the low 60s. Another system develops in the Gulf of Mexico, so the rain chance increases to 30% tomorrow with highs back near 80 degrees.

We have our best rain chance on Friday at 50% as the second cold front passes. Behind that front, it will be cool again for the weekend.