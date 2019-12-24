STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: A cool breeze continues all day

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A gusty wind from the north will continue all day. A few stray showers are possible this morning, but they will be light and short-lived.

After a cool morning, temperatures climb to near 70 degrees this afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds.

Be sure to go to bed early tonight kids, so Santa can come! He will only have to deal with a few clouds as he makes his way into the Tampa Bay area tonight. Overnight lows will be in the upper 50s.

Christmas Day will be warmer with highs in the mid to upper 70s. There is just a 10% chance of a spotty afternoon shower.

Warmer days continue with highs near 80 degrees for Thursday, Friday and Saturday. 20% rain chances return this weekend, and a strong front is expected to arrive Monday.

