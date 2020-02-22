Storm Team 8 Forecast: A Cold Night Ahead For The Tampa Bay Area

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- Temps will plummet overnight into the 40s across the Tampa Bay area. Northern spots will likely drop into the 30s.

Saturday morning will be sunny and not as breezy, but quite cold. Through the day look for mostly sunny skies and high temps reaching back into the upper 60s. No rain is in the forecast with high pressure building in.

Sunday morning will be chilly, but not as cold in the low 50s in most spots. Through the day a more easterly component to the wind will help temps reach back into the mid 70s. There will be a few clouds around in the afternoon, but no rain is forcast.

The warming trend will continue on Monday with highs in the upper 70s.