Storm Team 8 Forecast: A Cold Front Will Move In Tuesday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- After a very warm day in the 80s Monday a cold front will change things on Tuesday.

Overnight temps will stay very warm in the upper 60s with increasing cloud cover and some fog as well. Tuesday will be overcast and still very warm with a high near 80. A Cold front will bring up storm chances to 50% for late Tuesday evening and Tuesday night. The best storm chance is from 5PM-10PM.

The front moves south Wednesday morning and there is just a small 10% chance of a light lingering shower early in the day. Wednesday afternoon highs will only make it into the low to mid 60s with a brisk north wind.

Thursday morning will be very chilly with lows in the mid 40s. Highs will reach into the upper 60s during the afternoon and evening hours.

