Storm Team 8 Forecast: A Chilly Weekend Ahead

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- Overnight there will be a few patchy clouds around as a passing trough swings through. Nothing more than a sprinkle is expected though because of the dry air in place. Temps will drop into the upper 40s in Tampa and low 40s in northern spots.

Saturday will be mostly sunny and dry with temps quickly heating up. High temps will get back up to around 65 in the afternoon with no rain in the forecast. Breezy northwest winds are expected in the afternoon.

Sunday morning will be cold. Temps will fall into the mid 40s in Tampa with northern spots possibly back down into the 30s. Through the day temps will moderate and get back into the upper 60s with mostly sunny skies. No rain is forecast.

Monday a real warming trend begins with highs reaching back into the mid 70s.