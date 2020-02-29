Storm Team 8 Forecast: A Chilly Weekend Ahead

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- Overnight there will be a few patchy clouds around as a passing trough swings through. Nothing more than a sprinkle is expected though because of the dry air in place. Temps will drop into the upper 40s in Tampa and low 40s in northern spots.

Saturday will be mostly sunny and dry with temps quickly heating up. High temps will get back up to around 65 in the afternoon with no rain in the forecast. Breezy northwest winds are expected in the afternoon.

Sunday morning will be cold. Temps will fall into the mid 40s in Tampa with northern spots possibly back down into the 30s. Through the day temps will moderate and get back into the upper 60s with mostly sunny skies. No rain is forecast.

Monday a real warming trend begins with highs reaching back into the mid 70s.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Tampa Bay party venue issues refunds to at least 27 customers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa Bay party venue issues refunds to at least 27 customers"

Woolworth Sit-in Anniversary

Thumbnail for the video titled "Woolworth Sit-in Anniversary"

Tampa mom donating daughter's wedding dress after bride passes away from cancer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa mom donating daughter's wedding dress after bride passes away from cancer"

'Flippenout' Trampoline Show stuns at Florida Strawberry Festival

Thumbnail for the video titled "'Flippenout' Trampoline Show stuns at Florida Strawberry Festival"

Art to save the sea: 'Washed Ashore' debuts at The Florida Aquarium

Thumbnail for the video titled "Art to save the sea: 'Washed Ashore' debuts at The Florida Aquarium"

Petition to save Salty's Bar

Thumbnail for the video titled "Petition to save Salty's Bar"

22-year-old driver accused of killing 3 family members in crash is denied lower bond

Thumbnail for the video titled "22-year-old driver accused of killing 3 family members in crash is denied lower bond"

Tanner Hackman in court, Friday, Feb. 28

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tanner Hackman in court, Friday, Feb. 28"

Brad Hulett and attorney on gun safety

Thumbnail for the video titled "Brad Hulett and attorney on gun safety"

Local fiddle-playing rocker takes to stage at Florida Strawberry Festival

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local fiddle-playing rocker takes to stage at Florida Strawberry Festival"

Bradley Hulett's father responds to boy being charged in his son's shooting death

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bradley Hulett's father responds to boy being charged in his son's shooting death"

Father: 'Bradley was the glue for our family'

Thumbnail for the video titled "Father: 'Bradley was the glue for our family'"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss