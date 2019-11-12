Storm Team 8 Forecast: A Chilly Night Ahead!

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- Overnight a cold front will move south and temps will fall into the 50s for most of the Tampa Bay area. The Forecast low in Tampa is 56 and northern spots like Inverness in Citrus County could reach into the upper 40s.

Wednesday morning will be cloudy and chilly and the clouds will linger through the day. Winds will be breezy too and that will keep the temps in the low 70s. No rain is expected, although a sprinkle or two can’t be ruled out.

Thursday morning will not be quite as cold with most places in the in upper 50s to low 60s. During the day an east wind will help temps rebound to around 80 degrees. The rain chances increase through the day with a 30% chance of showers and storms late in the day.

Friday another cold front arrives and a there is a 50% chance of scattered storms as the front passes. Temps will make it up into the low to mid 70s before the front arrives.