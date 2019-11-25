Storm Team 8 Forecast: A Chilly Night Ahead

Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- It’s a chilly start to the workweek with temps expected to drop into the low 50s overnight.

Tuesday morning you’ll want a jacket stepping out the door with temps ranging from the upper 40s in northern spots to mid 50s along the coast. Through the day blue skies and sunshine will help to bring temps back up into the mid 70s.

Wednesday the warming trend will continue. The morning will be chilly in the 50s, but by the afternoon temps will reach into the upper 70s. No rain is expected with a dry stretch of weather continuing through the week.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video
More Contests

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss