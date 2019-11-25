Storm Team 8 Forecast: A Chilly Night Ahead

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- It’s a chilly start to the workweek with temps expected to drop into the low 50s overnight.

Tuesday morning you’ll want a jacket stepping out the door with temps ranging from the upper 40s in northern spots to mid 50s along the coast. Through the day blue skies and sunshine will help to bring temps back up into the mid 70s.

Wednesday the warming trend will continue. The morning will be chilly in the 50s, but by the afternoon temps will reach into the upper 70s. No rain is expected with a dry stretch of weather continuing through the week.