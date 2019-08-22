STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: A Better Coverage Of Rain Expected Friday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- It was a scorcher in Tampa on Thursday with a high of 94. Overnight temps will stay warm dropping into the upper 70s with a mostly clear sky.

Friday will be sunny with clouds building into the afternoon and evening. Showers and storms will develop inland after 1PM and push toward our coast into the evening hours. The rain chance goes up to 40% as better moisture brings a better coverage of rain. Highs will be very warm again near 92.

Saturday morning will be dry and the rain chances will increase into the afternoon and evening. The storm chance is 40% with a high near 92 again.

Sunday’s rain chance is even higher with very deep moisture south of a cold front. The rain chance goes up to 50%.

Tracking The Tropics: Invest 98-L over the Bahamas has a 30% chance of development over the next 5 days. Most of the deeper moisture will stay east of us here in the Tampa Bay area and there will be minimal to no impacts for the Tampa Bay area regardless of development.