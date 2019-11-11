STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: A beautiful Veterans Day; more cold fronts this week

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Plenty of blue sky and sunshine for this Veterans Day. Temperatures climb quickly into the low 80s by the afternoon. Humidity stays comfortable, and it should be rain-free.

It’s not expected to be quite as cool tonight with lows in the mid to upper 60s.

A cold front arrives tomorrow afternoon and evening, but it will only bring a 10% chance of a shower. Highs still reach the low 80s tomorrow, but it will be cooler on Wednesday with highs in the mid 70s. Showers end early on Wednesday as the front heads south.

Another front is set to arrive Friday with a better chance for rain.