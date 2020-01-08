Storm Team 8 Forecast:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Temps were near normal Tuesday across the Tampa Bay area with highs reaching into the low 70s. Overnight lows will drop into the 40s again.

A north wind behind today’s cold front will keep temps a little below average on Wednesday. Highs will reach into the upper 60s in the afternoon with mostly sunny skies. No rain is expected.

Thursday morning will be seasonally cool in the low 50s with mostly clear skies. Through the day an east wind will help to warm temperatures up quickly. Highs should make it into the mid 70s.

By Friday the warming trend continues and highs will be in the low 80s.