STORM TEAM 8: Elevated rain chances, especially north of Tampa bay

Tampa, Fla (WFLA) – The flow pattern ill begin to change Sunday leading to an eventual break in this unsettled weather pattern.

A light south wind will turn west by the afternoon. A few showers will be possible during the morning with the best rain chances coming during the midday and early afternoon. Highs will climb into the upper 80s to near 90. Rain chances will hold at 40%



Finally, a more typical pattern lies ahead for the work week. A light east and southeast flow will set up with afternoon sea breezes. Expect isolated to scattered showers and storms after 2 PM. Better rain chances will arrive by mid-week.

TROPICS: A weak area of low pressure near the South Carolina coast will slide north east into the Atlantic. The is a 30% chance of this system developing into a tropical cyclone within the next 5 days.