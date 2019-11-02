Storm Team 8: Cool with partly cloudy skies and isolated showers Saturday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A cold front has stalled to our south. While cooler and slightly drier air is in place, clouds linger and a few isolated showers are possible this afternoon.

Most areas will stay dry. Clouds will keep temperatures in check today with highs rising into the low 80s. Temperatures will fall into the mid 70s this evening and low 60s tonight.

Areas north of Tampa, like Citrus County, could dip into the upper 50s tonight.

A second surge of cool air will arrive tonight. This will push the stalled front a little farther south for Sunday. We’ll see more sunshine and temperatures will stay seasonable.

Sunday highs will rise to near 80 but most of the day will be spent in the 70s.

Warmer air and moisture return early next week with highs back above average, in the mid 80s, by Monday. Rain chances will stay between 10 and 20 percent each day.

The next cold front is set to arrive Friday night with an increase in showers Friday and cooler air for the weekend.